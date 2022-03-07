Ukraine peace negotiator killed amid claims he was Russian spy: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the execution of special tasks, three spies were killed - employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said
A Ukrainian peace negotiator has been allegedly executed after he was suspected of being a Russian spy, a Mirror report said. The unverified allegation was made by MPs following the death of Denis Kireev, 45, with the mystery surrounding the circumstances of his death, the report also suggested.
The official, who was a former banker, was killed in an operation and the country hailed him as a hero. But, some claim Kireev, who was present during tense talks with Russia last week, died while he was being arrested by security services.
According to Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel, as quoted by Mirror, "During the arrest, the Security Service of Ukraine shot dead a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Denys Kireev. He was suspected of high treason." Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky also claimed the same.
In an official statement Ukraine 's Ministry of Defence acknowledged Kireev was a spy, but said he was carrying out "special tasks" and was "defending Ukraine" - sparking speculation he was a double agent.
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, in an official statement, said, "During the execution of special tasks, three spies were killed - employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The fate of Alexei Ivanovich, Chibineev Valery Viktorovich, Denis Borisovich Kireev. They perished defending Ukraine, and their rank brought us closer to victory!
“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Heroes do not die! They live as long."
“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Heroes do not die! They live as long."