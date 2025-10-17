Ukraine plunges into darkness as Russia strikes energy facilities ahead of Zelensky-Trump meet | Watch

Russia launched a massive assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, deploying hundreds of drones and numerous missiles in a major attack on the country's power grid, authorities said on Thursday, according to AP.

Advertisement

Emergency power outages occurred in various regions of Ukraine, and the state energy company announced that these blackouts will remain in effect till today, according to Russia Today.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House to request additional US-supplied air defense systems and long-range missiles.

Advertisement

As he weighs Zelensky's request for US missiles, Trump stated following Thursday's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two leaders plan to meet in Budapest, Hungary, in an effort to help end the war. However, no date has been scheduled for the meeting.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he will discuss his conversation with Putin “and much more” during his meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday, noting that “I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation.”

Advertisement

Eight regions in Ukraine experienced power outages following the latest wave of attacks, according to the national energy operator, Ukrenergo. DTEK, the country's largest private energy provider, reported blackouts in Kyiv and announced it had halted natural gas production in the central Poltava region due to the strikes. Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas company, stated that natural gas infrastructure had been damaged for the sixth time this month.

TOPSHOT - A person walks on a non-illuminated street during a power outage in the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region, on October 16, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)

Advertisement

Also Read | Belarus proposes a new nuclear plant to supply energy to Russian-occupied Ukraine

A cashier waits in a supermarket during a power outage in the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region, on October 16, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)

Zelensky on Russia's strikes Zelensky claimed that Russia launched over 300 drones and 37 missiles at Ukraine overnight. He accused Russia of using cluster munitions and deliberately targeting the same sites multiple times to hit emergency responders and repair crews working to restore power.

Advertisement

Zelensky stated on Telegram, “This fall, the Russians are using every single day to strike our energy infrastructure.”

Since the beginning of its invasion over three years ago, Russia has consistently targeted Ukraine’s power grid. These attacks typically intensify as winter approaches, a tactic Ukrainian officials describe as “weaponizing winter". Russia, however, maintains that it only strikes military-related targets.

In response, Ukraine has been targeting Russian oil refineries and related facilities that are vital to both the Russian economy and its military operations. On Thursday, Ukraine’s General Staff mentioned that its forces struck the Saratov oil refinery, located about 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Ukrainian border, for the second time in two months. Russian authorities had not yet commented on the claim.

Advertisement