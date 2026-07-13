Ukraine PM Yulia Svyrydenko steps down: Social media asks, ‘Why did Zelenskyy fire you?’

Ukraine PM Yulia Svyrydenko has stepped down. According to her, she took the decision after discussing key national challenges with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They reportedly discussed changes needed to strengthen government operations going forward. They also discussed Ukraine's current relations with international partners.

In her Twitter (now X) post, Yulia Svyrydenko stressed the importance of uniting strength and resources. She thanked Zelenskyy for his trust and assessment. She expressed pride in leading the government through difficult times recently.

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Svyrydenko thanked all those currently defending the Ukrainian land. She called them the foundation of national independence. She also thanked her entire government team for their service. Together, they visited every region, focusing particularly on frontline areas.

“I thank every man and woman defending the Ukrainian land. Our warriors are our strength and the foundation of our independence,” she wrote.

They made difficult decisions under intense pressure throughout. They endured a harsh winter without stopping Ukraine's economy.

Zelenskyy and Svyrydenko also discussed the next steps. She remains ready to serve Ukraine in any capacity.

“I remain ready to serve the Ukrainian state and carry out every task aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position, defending our national interests, and bringing a just peace closer. Slava Ukraini!” she concluded.

Social Media Reaction Yulia Svyrydenko’s social media post garnered mixed reactions.

“Why did he fire you? Is it connected to the assassination of the Ukrainian in Monaco? Or Lindsey becoming sick after he shook hands with the Kyiv dictator?” asked one user.

“I hope to never see you in the Ukrainian Government again. Miss Fuel Crisis and Miss Tarot Cards. You pander, not serve,” slammed another user.

“Godspeed going forward. Ukraine has massively impacted Russia's economy and impaired its logistics, and re-enacted the Marianas Turkey Shoot in the Sea of Azov last week. The future is looking brighter,” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “Governing a country at war, under bombs, with no good options and the whole world watching. Not many people could do what she did. Thank you, Yulia.”

“Sincerely thanking you, Ms Yulia, for your work at the head of the government during a difficult time for the country! Best wishes for the future, both in serving Ukraine and in your personal life!!!!” came from another.