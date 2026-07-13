Ukraine PM Yulia Svyrydenko steps down: Social media asks, ‘Why did Zelenskyy fire you?’

Ukraine PM Yulia Svyrydenko has stepped down. According to her, she took the decision after discussing key national challenges with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They reportedly discussed changes needed to strengthen government operations going forward. They also discussed Ukraine's current relations with international partners.

Advertisement

In her Twitter (now X) post, Yulia Svyrydenko stressed the importance of uniting strength and resources. She thanked Zelenskyy for his trust and assessment. She expressed pride in leading the government through difficult times recently.

Also Read | Russia releases declassified WWII files on Volhynia massacres amid Ukraine war

Svyrydenko thanked all those currently defending the Ukrainian land. She called them the foundation of national independence. She also thanked her entire government team for their service. Together, they visited every region, focusing particularly on frontline areas.

“I thank every man and woman defending the Ukrainian land. Our warriors are our strength and the foundation of our independence,” she wrote.

They made difficult decisions under intense pressure throughout. They endured a harsh winter without stopping Ukraine's economy.

Zelenskyy and Svyrydenko also discussed the next steps. She remains ready to serve Ukraine in any capacity.

Advertisement

“I remain ready to serve the Ukrainian state and carry out every task aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position, defending our national interests, and bringing a just peace closer. Slava Ukraini!” she concluded.

Social Media Reaction Yulia Svyrydenko’s social media post garnered mixed reactions.

“Why did he fire you? Is it connected to the assassination of the Ukrainian in Monaco? Or Lindsey becoming sick after he shook hands with the Kyiv dictator?” asked one user.

“I hope to never see you in the Ukrainian Government again. Miss Fuel Crisis and Miss Tarot Cards. You pander, not serve,” slammed another user.

“Godspeed going forward. Ukraine has massively impacted Russia's economy and impaired its logistics, and re-enacted the Marianas Turkey Shoot in the Sea of Azov last week. The future is looking brighter,” commented another user.

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Governing a country at war, under bombs, with no good options and the whole world watching. Not many people could do what she did. Thank you, Yulia.”

“Sincerely thanking you, Ms Yulia, for your work at the head of the government during a difficult time for the country! Best wishes for the future, both in serving Ukraine and in your personal life!!!!” came from another.

Another user made a claim, “This is a purely personal opinion, offered with the humility befitting a global citizen... that, at the right moment, you would be fully capable of honourably assuming the responsibility of the highest office in the Ukrainian nation…”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.