Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions on Russia, including on President Vladimir Putin, saying that the Kremlin leader wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.

Earlier, Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to “demilitarize" the country, prompting international condemnation and a US threat of further “severe sanctions" on Moscow, sending markets tumbling worldwide.

Russia launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks early Thursday, triggering the worst security crisis Europe has witnessed in decades. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry warned that the capital, Kyiv, was being targeted and urged citizens to go to shelters. Ukraine’s border guard said that it was being shelled from five regions, including from Crimea in the south and Belarus to the north, and that Russian forces had crossed into the country.

In a nationally televised address ahead of the offensive, Putin said that Russia doesn’t plan to “occupy" its neighbor but said the action was necessary after the US and its allies crossed Russia’s “red lines" by expanding the NATO alliance. US President Joe Biden called Putin’s move “an unprovoked and unjustified attack" and said the “world will hold Russia accountable."

Commodities markets surged, with Brent oil extending gains above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 - when Russia annexed Ukraine - while gold jumped as investors scrambled for havens.

Putin said he was taking action in part to protect civilians in the separatist regions from Ukraine’s military, though there was no evidence they were under any threat of attack. The US and European allies had repeatedly warned that Moscow intended to create a false justification for military action.

United States President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President after Russia launched what they called a full-scale invasion.

Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," and urged world leaders to speak out against Putin's "flagrant aggression".

He also vowed Russia would be held accountable.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," he said in a statement.

The United Nations Security Council had met late Wednesday for its second emergency session in three days over the crisis, with a personal plea there by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres coinciding with Putin's announcement.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said.

"In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.