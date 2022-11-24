Ukraine President to address urgent meeting of UNSC after Russian attack1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 12:25 AM IST
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Russia has already damaged around half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Amid continued shelling by Russia, which is impacting the energy supplies in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The diplomatic officials informed that Russian attacks have caused blackouts even in neighboring Moldova.