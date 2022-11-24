Amid continued shelling by Russia, which is impacting the energy supplies in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The diplomatic officials informed that Russian attacks have caused blackouts even in neighboring Moldova.

“I have instructed our Ambassador to the UN to request an urgent meeting of UNSC following today’s Russian strikes. Murder of civilians, ruining of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror. Ukraine keeps demanding a resolute response of international community to these crimes," Zelenskyy tweeted.

I have instructed our Ambassador to the UN to request an urgent meeting of UNSC following today’s Russian strikes. Murder of civilians, ruining of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror. Ukraine keeps demanding a resolute response of international community to these crimes. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2022

"Murder of civilians, ruining of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror. Ukraine keeps demanding a resolute response of the international community to these crimes," Zelensky said.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian Ambassador of the UN wrote a letter to the President of the UNSC requesting the meeting. Russia "has committed another act of terror against the civilian population of Ukraine" with Wednesday's strikes, he said in the letter, which was seen by news agency AFP.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Russia has already damaged around half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. He made these comments before the latest barrage by Russia on its energy infrastructure.

The officials of Ukraine believe that it is part of Russia's strategy to disrupt the energy infrastructure and leave millions of Ukrainians without power during winter. They further added that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the people of Ukraine to turn anti-war with this move, but it will turn them more against the Russian President.

Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv told the news agency Associated Press that “one of the capital’s infrastructures facilities has been hit" and there were “several more explosions in different districts" of the city. He further added that the water supplies of some areas are also knocked out.

Ukraine's Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko said that the Russian shelling has led to blackouts in most thermal and hydroelectric power plants of the country. The transmission facilities are also left damaged after the attacks, the minister added.

With inputs from agencies.