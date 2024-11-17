Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy optimistic ‘the war will end sooner’ with new US leadership under Donald Trump

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine could end sooner under the new leadership in the White House. Zelenskyy said, ‘Certainly, with the policies of this team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner.’

Ravi Hari
Updated17 Nov 2024, 06:37 PM IST
As Ukraine eyes an end to the war through diplomacy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed his commitment to direct talks with President-elect Trump while emphasizing Ukraine’s sovereignty. 'We are an independent country,' he declared.
As Ukraine eyes an end to the war through diplomacy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed his commitment to direct talks with President-elect Trump while emphasizing Ukraine's sovereignty. 'We are an independent country,' he declared.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the incoming US administration could expedite the end of the war in Ukraine. He highlighted the importance of the new team’s commitment to achieving peace, in a radio interview with Suspilne News aired on Saturday.

“Certainly, with the policies of this team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner,” Zelenskyy said. “This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them,” he added.

Direct engagement with US leadership

Zelenskyy underlined the importance of direct dialogue with US President-elect Donald Trump. “I, as the president of Ukraine, will only take seriously a conversation with the president of the United States of America, with all due respect to any entourage, to any people,” he said.

When asked about Trump’s potential demands for Ukraine to enter negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy rejected any notion of coercion. “We are an independent country, the rhetoric of ‘sit and listen’ does not work with us,” he remarked.

Zelenskyy aims for peace in 2025

Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s determination to see the war conclude by next year through diplomatic efforts. “From our side, we must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means,” he stated.

Focus on diplomacy and military aid

He also highlighted Ukraine’s preparation for new military support, including long-awaited equipment and reserves. “In order to stop the Russian army, new reserves, kitted out with the equipment we have been waiting for so long, will now arrive,” Zelenskyy said.

Constructive engagement with the US

Zelenskyy referred to a positive meeting with the US leadership in September and reiterated Ukraine’s readiness to engage constructively in peace efforts. “We will do everything that depends on us (to ensure a meeting),” he said.

The comments come as global attention shifts to the incoming US administration under Donald Trump's approach to resolving the ongoing conflict.

Also Read | How the maker of Nerf guns will navigate Trump’s tariffs on China

Concerns over German-Russian talks

Zelenskyy voiced criticism of a recent phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Putin, warning that such dialogues could weaken diplomatic efforts to isolate Moscow. He characterized the exchange as opening a “Pandora’s box,” potentially paving the way for more talks that could undermine Ukraine’s position.

Firm stance against Minsk-3

The Ukrainian President reiterated his opposition to any new agreements akin to the Minsk accords, which failed to prevent Russian aggression. “There will be no Minsk-3; what we need is real peace,” he declared, emphasizing that Ukraine would not entertain fruitless peace talks that compromise its sovereignty.

Trump’s campaign promise and call with Zelenskyy

President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed he could end the war in 24 hours, had a 25-minute phone call with Zelenskyy following his election victory. The conversation, which included Elon Musk, focused on the possibility of brokering peace. While Zelenskyy described the discussion as constructive.

Also Read | Trump Jr. doubles down on Ukraine funding cuts, mocks Zelenskyy

Russia denies alleged Putin-Trump call

Russian officials refuted media reports of a phone call between Trump and President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the claims as “pure fiction” and stated that there were no concrete plans for future communications between the two leaders. The reports, first published by The Washington Post and Reuters, suggested Trump had advised Putin against escalating the conflict.

Also Read | Zelenskyy emphasizes the risks in Trump’s call for a quick end to war

Path forward

As Trump prepares to take office on January 20, questions linger over how his administration plans to deliver on promises to end the war. With Zelenskyy pushing for tangible support and real peace, the dynamics of the conflict and international diplomacy remain at a critical juncture.

Key Takeaways
  • Zelenskyy remains optimistic about peace prospects with the incoming US administration.
  • Direct engagement with US leadership is crucial for Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts.
  • Ukraine is prepared for military aid while emphasizing the need for genuine peace negotiations.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy optimistic 'the war will end sooner' with new US leadership under Donald Trump

