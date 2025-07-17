Who is Yulia Svyrydenko? Ukraine's new PM appointed by Zelensky to lead wartime economic revival

Yulia Svyrydenko, a 39-year-old economist and experienced technocrat, has been confirmed as Ukraine’s new prime minister in a major wartime cabinet reshuffle. Backed by President Zelensky, she brings years of public service — from regional economic leadership to First Deputy PM — and pledges decisive action to boost domestic defense production, audit public finances, and accelerate privatization. Her appointment signals a push to revitalize Ukraine’s military-industrial capacity and stabilize the economy amid ongoing war and a looming budget shortfall.

As Russia escalates its offensive, she faces immediate pressure to meet Zelensky’s target of producing 50% of Ukraine’s battlefield needs domestically. Svyrydenko has vowed swift fiscal reforms, deeper ties with allies, and expanded support for entrepreneurs.

Overview Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko, born 25 December 1985 in Chernihiv, Ukraine (then the Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union), is a seasoned technocrat and independent politician who became Ukraine’s 19th Prime Minister on July 17, 2025. Her appointment came amid a sweeping wartime cabinet reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to inject fresh energy into Ukraine’s military-industrial and economic efforts.

Before her elevation to the top job, Svyrydenko served as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade from November 4, 2021, playing a central role in Ukraine’s wartime economic strategy.

Education and early career Svyrydenko graduated in 2008 from the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics with a degree in antimonopoly management. She began her professional career the same year as an economist at the Ukrainian-Andorran joint venture JSC "AMP".

In 2011, she became Permanent Representative of Chernihiv in the city of Wuxi, China—the only official representative office of a Ukrainian city in China, showcasing her early involvement in international engagement.

Rising through ranks Svyrydenko’s ascent in public administration began in 2015 when she became head of the Department of Economic Development for the Chernihiv Oblast. Her reputation as a capable administrator led to her appointment as Acting Governor of Chernihiv Oblast from July 30 to November 28, 2018.

Entry into national politics In May 2020, President Zelenskyy appointed her to represent Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group’s social and economic subgroup, engaged in negotiations related to the war in eastern Ukraine.

On December 22, 2020, she was named Deputy Head of the Office of the President, replacing Yuliya Kovaliv. Less than a year later, on November 4, 2021, she was appointed by the Verkhovna Rada as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade, receiving support from 256 lawmakers.

Prime Ministerial appointment On July 14, 2025, President Zelenskyy announced a long-anticipated government reshuffle and nominated Svyrydenko as Prime Minister. The Verkhovna Rada confirmed her on July 17, marking the first change in the prime minister's office in five years.

As Prime Minister, she replaces Denys Shmyhal, who is expected to take over the role of Defence Minister.

Leadership in wartime Backed by Zelensky, she is now tasked with executing a wartime governance agenda focused on defense production, fiscal reform, and economic modernization.

Zelensky has made clear that her administration’s immediate priority is ramping up domestic weapons production to meet at least 50% of the army’s battlefield needs within six months — up from the current 40%. Svyrydenko echoed that urgency, declaring, “War leaves no room for delay,” and pledged swift action on defense supply chains and military-industrial modernization.

Priorities Svyrydenko enters office at a critical juncture. Her key tasks include:

Increasing domestic weapons production to meet at least 50% of frontline military needs.

Addressing a looming $19 billion budget deficit as international aid declines.