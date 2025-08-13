Ukraine President Zelensky snubs Putin’s ceasefire terms ahead of Trump summit, rejects demand to withdraw from Donetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday firmly rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine withdraw from the remaining 30% of Donetsk region under Kyiv’s control as part of any ceasefire deal. Zelensky called such territorial concessions unconstitutional and warned they would pave the way for renewed Russian aggression.

Advertisement

In a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelensky said Putin wants Ukraine to cede control over roughly 9,000 square kilometers of Donetsk, the region’s last Ukrainian-held areas where the war’s fiercest fighting continues.

“Donbas for the Russians is a springboard for a future new offensive,” Zelensky said. “We will not leave Donbas. We cannot do this. Everyone forgets the first part—our territories are illegally occupied.”

Zelensky also revealed that US officials had conveyed the need for territorial concessions before the upcoming US-Russia summit in Alaska on Friday, but he emphasised that Ukraine would not agree.

Concerns over exclusion from talks Zelensky criticised the current diplomatic approach, stating key issues such as security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe’s participation in talks have not been adequately addressed.

Advertisement

“The formats being discussed do not include Europe, and this is critical because Europe provides essential security guarantees,” he said.

Ukraine’s absence and that of the European Union from the summit have raised concerns across the continent. The EU appealed directly to President Trump to safeguard European and Ukrainian interests.

Zelensky: Putin’s summit invite a ‘Personal victory’ Zelensky also criticised Putin’s invitation to talks on US soil as a “personal victory” for the Russian leader that has delayed further sanctions against Moscow.

The upcoming summit will be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since 2021, with Trump seeking to negotiate an end to the war that has lasted more than three years.

Trump’s uncertain stance US President Donald Trump described the Friday meeting as a “feel-out” and indicated he would quickly know if a deal is possible. “At the end of that meeting, probably the first two minutes, I’ll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made,” Trump said earlier.

Advertisement

However, his previous remarks suggesting Ukraine may have to cede some territory have unsettled allies in Europe and Kyiv. Trump has also proposed potential land swaps without clarifying what Russia would surrender.

European leaders push back European nations emphasized that peace cannot be achieved without Ukraine’s full involvement and stressed that “international borders must not be changed by force.”