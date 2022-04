A United Nations Security Council meeting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine began Tuesday, with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky due to address members including Moscow's envoy to press for tougher sanctions on Vladimir Putin's regime.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting by warning of the global fallout from the conflict, with soaring food, energy and fertilizer prices affecting up to 1.2 billion people in 74 countries.

"The war in Ukraine must stop -- now," Guterres told the Council, after calling it "one of the greatest challenges ever to the international order."

"We need serious negotiations for peace, based on the principles of the United Nations Charter," he said.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths is also due to update the body after his recent visit to Moscow.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, sparking outrage across the world and displacing millions of Ukrainians.

