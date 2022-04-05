This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Ukraine President Zelensky to address UN Security Council meeting
Ukraine President Zelensky to address UN Security Council meeting
1 min read.05 Apr 2022AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting by warning of the global fallout from the conflict, with soaring food, energy and fertilizer prices affecting up to 1.2 billion people in 74 countries.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A United Nations Security Council meeting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine began Tuesday, with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky due to address members including Moscow's envoy to press for tougher sanctions on Vladimir Putin's regime.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A United Nations Security Council meeting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine began Tuesday, with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky due to address members including Moscow's envoy to press for tougher sanctions on Vladimir Putin's regime.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting by warning of the global fallout from the conflict, with soaring food, energy and fertilizer prices affecting up to 1.2 billion people in 74 countries.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting by warning of the global fallout from the conflict, with soaring food, energy and fertilizer prices affecting up to 1.2 billion people in 74 countries.
"The war in Ukraine must stop -- now," Guterres told the Council, after calling it "one of the greatest challenges ever to the international order."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The war in Ukraine must stop -- now," Guterres told the Council, after calling it "one of the greatest challenges ever to the international order."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We need serious negotiations for peace, based on the principles of the United Nations Charter," he said.
"We need serious negotiations for peace, based on the principles of the United Nations Charter," he said.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths is also due to update the body after his recent visit to Moscow.