Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on X that he had a "meaningful conversation" with US President Donald Trump regarding opportunities to achieve peace in Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasised their detailed discussions on how both nations can collaborate at the team level to move toward ending the ongoing war.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump shared details of his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the specifics of Trump’s discussion with Putin were not disclosed, Zelenskyy reaffirmed that "no one wants peace more than Ukraine." He underscored Ukraine’s commitment to stopping Russian aggression and securing a lasting and reliable peace in coordination with the United States.

Commitment to future engagements Zelenskyy concluded by stating that he and Trump agreed to maintain further contact and plan upcoming meetings. "Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done," he wrote.

Trump's call with Zelenskyy Trump announced on Truth Social that he had a “very good” conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which they discussed efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE," Trump wrote.

Munich peace talks on Friday Trump revealed that upcoming negotiations will take place in Munich on Friday, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the U.S. delegation.

“We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation,” he stated.

Push to end the war Trump reiterated his stance that the war has caused immense suffering and must come to an end.

“It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION," he said.

Appeal for peace Concluding his statement, Trump expressed hope that the upcoming negotiations would yield positive results and extended his prayers to the people of both nations.

“I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!” he said.

The call between Trump and Zelenskyy, coupled with his remarks on a possible peace deal, signals ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Trump and Putin agree to start peace talks The conversation between the Trump and Zelenskyy comes after Trump said he held ‘Highly Productive’ call on Ukraine War with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump emphasised their shared goal of ending the war in Ukraine, stating, “We both agreed we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine.” He also noted that Putin used his campaign motto, “COMMON SENSE.”

Trump announced that both sides had agreed to start peace negotiations immediately, with key U.S. officials—Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador Steve Witkoff—leading efforts. “We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately,” he said.