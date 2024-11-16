Ukraine President Zelenskyy rejects Scholz-Putin dialogue: ‘There will be no Minsk deals; what we need is real peace’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed strong concern over the recent phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that such dialogues could weaken efforts to isolate Moscow diplomatically. Zelenskyy, who has been a vocal advocate for Ukraine’s sovereignty and resistance to Russian aggression, criticized the call as a “Pandora’s box” that could lead to more discussions that ultimately undermine Ukraine’s position in the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy’s warnings on weakened isolation Zelenskyy described the call between Scholz and Putin as exactly what the Russian leader had been seeking for some time — to chip away at his international isolation. “Now there may be other conversations, other calls. Just a lot of words. And this is exactly what Putin has long wanted: it is extremely important for him to weaken his isolation,” Zelenskyy said.

Criticism of past diplomatic efforts Zelenskyy further criticized the notion of returning to past diplomatic agreements, such as the Minsk accords, which he believes allowed Russia to continue its aggressive policies without facing consequences. "This allowed Russia to change nothing in its policy, to do nothing substantial, and ultimately it led to this war," Zelenskyy remarked.

Warning against fruitless peace talks The Ukrainian President warned that Ukraine would not entertain any more fruitless peace talks, particularly those that could lead to an agreement similar to the Minsk agreements, which have been widely criticized for failing to stop Russian aggression. "We understand all these challenges now. We know how to act. And we want to warn everyone: there will be no Minsk-3; what we need is real peace."

His comments come as international pressure mounts to resolve the war, and some worry that engaging with Putin could diminish the urgency of isolating Russia in diplomatic arenas.

Focus on Ukraine’s long-term security The President emphasized that Ukraine's focus is not only on defending against Russia’s ongoing invasion but also on ensuring the long-term security and prosperity of the nation. He stressed the importance of preparing for a stable post-war future. "The goal is clear – it is our defense against Russian aggression right now, and everything we must do to ensure that we do not lose the post-war peace – to preserve and strengthen our people. Both the state and the people. It is imperative."