Ukraine President Zelenskyy survived fourth assassination attempt: Report

The recent update comes ahead of another expected round of talks between Ukraine and Russia
Earlier negotiations, both by video and in person, have failed to make progress on ending a more than the month-old war
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy survived another attempt to assassinate him – the fourth one since the Russian invasion of his country began – led by the Russian Special Services, The Kyiv Post has reported.
“Another attempt on the life of Vladimir Zelenskyy failed. This time, a military group of 25 people led by the Russian special services was captured near the Slovakia-Hungary border. Their goal was the physical elimination of the Ukrainian President," it said in a tweet.
Earlier on 4 March, the Times of London had reported that Zelenskyy dodged at least three assassination attempts in a week.
As per the report, the attempts were foiled after anti-war Russians fed intel to authorities in Ukraine about two separate mercenary groups of the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces, who planned to launch the attacks.
Zelenskyy has been claiming that he is Russia's "target number one" since the Russian offensive began on 24 February. He had also earlier warned citizens about Russian saboteur elements who had entered Kyiv and were looking for him and his family.
The recent update comes ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides.
Earlier negotiations, both by video and in person, have failed to make progress on ending a more than the month-old war that has killed thousands, driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country.
While the war continues to take an enormous toll, Russia’s offensive has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the capital, Kyiv, and force its surrender has faltered against staunch Ukrainian resistance — bolstered by weapons from the US and other Western allies.
But Zelenskyy has made increasingly exasperated pleas for Western countries to do more, including sending fighter jets, accusing political leaders on Sunday of lacking courage. Countries from the NATO alliance have been hesitant to give Zelenskyy some of the more powerful equipment he’s begged for, for fear of triggering a much wider war.
Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining the western NATO alliance, which Moscow sees as a threat.
Meanwhile, Russia has also stated that direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy would be "counterproductive".
