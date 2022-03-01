Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a speech at an extraordinary session of the European Parliament on Ukraine on Tuesday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday. Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will also speak at the session.

"The @Europarl_EN #EPlenary meets at 12:30 to discuss Russian invasion of #Ukraine. President @ZelenskyyUa & Speaker @r_stefanchuk will join & speak to the world," Metsola tweeted.

Ukrainian media reports had also confirmed that Zelenskyy will speak at the parliament after 11:00 GMT.

The meeting will be also attended by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Russia-Ukraine Peace talks

Russian and Ukrainian officials held their meeting on Day Five of the war under the shadow of Putin’s nuclear threats, and with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine running into unexpectedly fierce resistance and Western sanctions beginning to wreak havoc on the economy at home. The talks between the two sides continued for more than 5 hours.

A top Zelenskyy adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the the talks, held near the Ukraine-Belarus border, were focused on a possible cease-fire and that a second round could take place “in the near future."

A top Putin aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the discussions lasted nearly five hours and that the envoys “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen." He said they agreed to continue the talks in the coming days.

