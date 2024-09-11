Ukraine pressed to think about a Plan B for war with Russia
Max Colchester , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Sep 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Summary
- US and European countries are pushing Kyiv to formulate a credible plan for what it can achieve in the next year of the war, officials say.
As the West considers allowing Ukraine to use missiles to strike deeper into Russia, U.S. and European countries are pushing Kyiv to formulate a credible plan for what it can achieve in the next year of the war, officials say.
