Ukraine pressed to think about a Plan B for war with Russia

Blinken said Tuesday that his trip was in part to see “exactly how the Ukrainians see their needs in this moment, toward what objectives and what we can do to support those needs." Blinken said he and Lammy would report back to President Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who would then discuss the matter when they meet on Friday. That could be the prelude to the U.S. and U.K. signing off on Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to hit targets inside Russia, but officials caution no final decision has been made.