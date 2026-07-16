Ukraine protest: Why thousands of demonstrators are out on roads and chanting ‘shame’ outside Zelensky's office in Kyiv

Public protests broke out across Ukraine on Thursday following the removal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as a growing disagreement between the reform-focused official and Kyiv's top military leadership became more visible during President Volodymyr Zelensky's second wartime cabinet reshuffle in a year.

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Speculation that Fedorov's removal was linked to disagreements between him and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi was effectively confirmed by statements from both Fedorov and Zelensky.

Zelensky's decision to leave out Fedorov from the new government lineup sparked public frustration, with many supporters backing the 35-year-old technology expert, who had been working to modernise Ukraine's under-equipped military and improve its effectiveness in the war against Russia.

‘For what’, ‘Russians are celebrating’ Demonstrators gathered in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, calling for Fedorov's return. Protestors and military officials are upset because Fedorov was seen as an effective reformer who cracked down on corruption, embraced modern drone warfare, and improved front-line conditions, according to BBC.

A crowd of mostly young demonstrators gathered in Kyiv on Thursday morning, carrying placards that read "Hands off Fedorov" and “Stop sabotaging victory!”

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More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside President Volodymyr Zelensky's office in Kyiv, chanting "Shame!" and holding signs with messages such as "For what?" and "The Russians are celebrating".

The protest brought back memories of large-scale demonstrations in July last year, when public pressure forced Zelensky to withdraw a controversial decision that had reduced the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

One protester, who identified himself as Ali, said Fedorov represented progress and described him as an efficient, forward-looking manager. "We're in favour of an upgrade — not a downgrade," he said, adding, “We see results, we see clear progress in our fight for freedom.”

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Some protesters, however, directed their anger at military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and called for Zelenskiy to remove him instead.

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What did Fedorov say? In a strong criticism of military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Fedorov alleged that the general had obstructed several initiatives launched by the ministry and avoided directly tackling key issues. "Instead of working out how to defeat Russia ... he has figured out how to split the country," he mentioned.

Speaking to journalists in Kyiv, Fedorov said he had turned down an offer from Zelenskiy to continue working as an adviser, reported Reuters.

Syrskyi reacts Syrskyi, 60, has served as Ukraine's top military commander since early 2024 but has faced criticism over what some soldiers describe as a strict leadership approach that has contributed to heavy troop casualties.

In a statement, Syrskyi urged attention to remain focused on Ukraine's war efforts and highlighted his role in helping defend Kyiv during the initial weeks of Russia's 2022 invasion.

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"And now in this city, briefings can be held, visions can be developed, and decisions can be made," he mentioned, in what appeared to be a response to or a dig at Fedorov's press conference held earlier in the day.

Senior commander steps down Meanwhile, Pavlo Yelizarov, deputy commander of Ukraine's air force and a prominent figure in the country's drone warfare operations, announced his resignation following Fedorov's dismissal, describing the decision as "a great evil" for Ukraine's defence.

Lawmakers said the newly approved government led by energy executive Sergii Koretskyi could appoint current Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko as Fedorov's replacement. The possible move has raised concerns among some over confidence in Zelensky's leadership.

Russia-Ukraine tensions Ukraine is reportedly in its strongest position on the battlefield since late 2022, carrying out drone and missile strikes against Russia's oil infrastructure and military supply networks in an effort to disrupt Moscow's war capabilities.

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However, Ukrainian forces continue to struggle against slow but persistent Russian advances in the eastern regions, facing a severe shortage of frontline troops and limited air defence systems as Moscow intensifies attacks using ballistic missiles.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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