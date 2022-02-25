Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

Ukraine said it lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after Ukrainian forces waged a fierce battle with Russian troops. A nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Kyiv exploded in April 1986, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe. The damaged reactor was later covered by a protective shell.

Explosions are being heard before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine’s president pleads for international help.

China’s Embassy in Ukraine says it is arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens. An embassy statement Friday says conditions in Ukraine have “deteriorated sharply" but makes no mention of the Russian invasion.

European Union leaders are putting on a united front after a six-hour meeting during which they agreed on the second package of economic and financial sanctions on Russia.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that the new measures include freezing the assets of Russian groups, banks and individuals and suspending exports of semiconductors and other sensitive goods to military-linked organizations in Russia.

The U.N. Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms." It also would demand an immediate halt to Russia’s invasion and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

An official at France’s presidential office says the aim of French President Emmanuel Macron’s phone call to Russian leader Vladimir Putin was to demand the immediate halt of military operations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. He calls them “heroes" in a video address released early Friday in which he also says hundreds more have been wounded.

Ukraine’s president is ordering a full military mobilization to challenge the Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree Thursday evening saying the mobilization would last 90 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.