A steady stream of businesses, including major accounting and media firms, announced they would stop doing business with Ukraine. Oil soared above $135 a barrel after the White House said it was considering an embargo on Russian supplies. Here are the latest developments on Ukraine-Russia crisis
07 Mar 2022, 06:55 AM IST
Russian forces increase shelling, Ukraine says
Russian forces stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the center, north and south of the country late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.
“The latest wave of missile strikes came as darkness fell," he said on Ukrainian television.
Banning the import of Russian oil
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion" about banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas in the latest escalation of their sanctions in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's airspace
European Union leader Charles Michel said Sunday closing Ukraine’s airspace could spark a world war.
Russia issues warning
The Russian military has warned Ukraine's neighboring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory.
Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency has said Russian forces are tightening their grip on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
American Express announced Sunday it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus
Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia, the company said in a statement. AmEx cards issued locally in Russia by the country's banks will also no longer work outside of Russia.