Ukraine-Russia crisis Live updates: Russian forces increase shelling, Ukraine says

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces hold NLAW anti tank launchers, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, at a checkpoint in Kyiv.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:55 AM IST Agencies

  • Ukraine Russia crisis: A steady stream of businesses, including major accounting and media firms, announced they would stop doing business with Ukraine. Oil soared above $135 a barrel after the White House said it was considering an embargo on Russian supplies. Here are the latest developments on the Ukraine-Russia crisis

07 Mar 2022, 06:55 AM IST Russian forces increase shelling, Ukraine says

Russian forces stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the center, north and south of the country late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.

“The latest wave of missile strikes came as darkness fell," he said on Ukrainian television.

07 Mar 2022, 06:55 AM IST Banning the import of Russian oil

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion" about banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas in the latest escalation of their sanctions in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022, 06:55 AM IST Ukraine's airspace

European Union leader Charles Michel said Sunday closing Ukraine’s airspace could spark a world war.

07 Mar 2022, 06:55 AM IST Russia issues warning

The Russian military has warned Ukraine's neighboring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory.

07 Mar 2022, 06:55 AM IST Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said Russian forces are tightening their grip on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

07 Mar 2022, 06:55 AM IST American Express announced Sunday it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus

Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia, the company said in a statement. AmEx cards issued locally in Russia by the country's banks will also no longer work outside of Russia.

