OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Ukraine-Russia crisis Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine-Russia crisis Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

 Ukrainian tanks move on a road before an attack in Lugansk region (AFP)Premium
 Ukrainian tanks move on a road before an attack in Lugansk region (AFP)
1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2022, 07:42 AM IST Agencies

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis live updates: Ukrainian forces put up fierce resistance to slow the advance of the larger and more powerful Russian military closing in on the capital, as the U.S. and EU rushed ammunition and weapons to Kyiv 

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s open for talks with Russia.

Zelenskyy said in a video message Saturday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organize such talks. He added that “we can only welcome that."

27 Feb 2022, 07:42:39 AM IST

Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

The Ukrainian president’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an “environmental catastrophe" and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids

27 Feb 2022, 06:41:39 AM IST

Russian invaders 'frustrated' by stiff Ukraine resistance: Pentagon

Russia's invasion force is being slowed and frustrated by unexpectedly stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops, keeping them outside Kyiv, a senior US defense official said Saturday.

27 Feb 2022, 06:23:54 AM IST

Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces

Huge explosions lit up the predawn sky south of Kyiv early Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said one of the blasts was near the Zhuliany airport, and the mayor of Vasylkiv, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the capital, said an oil depot there was hit.

27 Feb 2022, 06:22:32 AM IST

German government said it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine

Germany’s chancellery announced it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger" surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.

27 Feb 2022, 06:22:32 AM IST

Russia’s space agency said it is suspending cooperation with its European partners in response to EU sanctions

In a Twitter post, Roscosmos said it would withdraw its personnel from the European space port in Kourou, French Guiana.

Several European satellites have been launched with Soyuz rockets from Kourou, and more were scheduled over the coming year.

27 Feb 2022, 06:22:32 AM IST

Germany to close airspace to Russian planes

Germany officials said that the country is preparing to close its airspace to Russian planes.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing backs such a measure and has ordered all preparations for this to be undertaken, his ministry said on Twitter

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout