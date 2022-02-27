Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s open for talks with Russia.
Zelenskyy said in a video message Saturday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organize such talks. He added that “we can only welcome that."
27 Feb 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
The Ukrainian president’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.
The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an “environmental catastrophe" and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids
27 Feb 2022, 06:41 AM IST
Russian invaders 'frustrated' by stiff Ukraine resistance: Pentagon
Russia's invasion force is being slowed and frustrated by unexpectedly stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops, keeping them outside Kyiv, a senior US defense official said Saturday.
27 Feb 2022, 06:23 AM IST
Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces
Huge explosions lit up the predawn sky south of Kyiv early Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said one of the blasts was near the Zhuliany airport, and the mayor of Vasylkiv, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the capital, said an oil depot there was hit.
27 Feb 2022, 06:22 AM IST
German government said it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine
Germany’s chancellery announced it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger" surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.
27 Feb 2022, 06:22 AM IST
Russia’s space agency said it is suspending cooperation with its European partners in response to EU sanctions
In a Twitter post, Roscosmos said it would withdraw its personnel from the European space port in Kourou, French Guiana.
Several European satellites have been launched with Soyuz rockets from Kourou, and more were scheduled over the coming year.
27 Feb 2022, 06:22 AM IST
Germany to close airspace to Russian planes
Germany officials said that the country is preparing to close its airspace to Russian planes.
Transport Minister Volker Wissing backs such a measure and has ordered all preparations for this to be undertaken, his ministry said on Twitter