Ukraine-Russia crisis Live updates: Vladimir Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapses

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to ‘declaring war’
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:42 AM IST Agencies

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis live updates: Russia has dropped powerful bombs on residential areas of the city of Chernihiv, a regional official said Saturday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war," while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.

06 Mar 2022, 07:43 AM IST China tells US don't fuel flames in Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that “add fuel to the flames" in Ukraine.

Blinken says the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

06 Mar 2022, 07:40 AM IST Australia says military supplies arrived in Ukraine

Military equipment including missiles and ammunition has arrived into Ukraine from Australia, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Sunday.

“We want the Ukranians to have the best opportunity to defend their homeland, and to protect women and children," Dutton told Australian Broadcasting Corp. TV’s “Insiders" program. “There’s more assistance that we want to provide." Dutton declined to specify where the supplies had arrived in Ukraine, and said the delivery had been carried out with help from the U.S. and U.K.

06 Mar 2022, 06:59 AM IST Russian forces intensify shelling: Officials

The city of Chernihiv, located north of Kyiv and with a population of 290,000, has come under heavy fire from Russian forces. Officials said 17 people in the region were killed in the shelling.

A video released Saturday by the Ukrainian government showed people cheering as they watched a Russian military plane fall from the sky and crash.

06 Mar 2022, 06:59 AM IST Visa, MasterCard suspend Russia operations

Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc. are suspending their Russia operations after mounting pressure.

All transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work abroad. Any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will also no longer work within the country, the company said in a statement Saturday.

06 Mar 2022, 06:59 AM IST Joe Biden speaks to Zelenskiy in call

Biden called Zelenskiy on Saturday evening and the two leaders spoke for about half an hour, according to the White House, which did not immediately provide further details.

06 Mar 2022, 06:59 AM IST Elon Musk sending more Starlink terminals to Ukraine

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., promised another batch of Starlink satellite terminals for Ukraine to help keep internet communication working as the country fights Russia’s invasion.

