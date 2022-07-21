Why UK is sending more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Why UK is sending more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 05:15 PM IST
Russian artillery strikes pounded Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv on Thursday after Moscow announced it was expanding its war aims.
Britain will send scores of artillery guns and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the latest supply of Western arms to help bolster the country's defence against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. The boost comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month promised another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of military support, bringing total UK support to Ukraine since the start of the war, which Russia calls a "special operation", to 2.3 billion pounds.