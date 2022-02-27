Ukraine-Russia crisis: US and allies to block some Russian banks from SWIFT

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS : The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of more sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine. The measures, which will also include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement that also vowed further action to come.

