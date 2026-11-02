Ukraine, Russia emergency alert apps hit by cyberattacks; fake nuclear radiation alerts sent to users — What we know

Emergency alert mobile applications in Ukraine and Russia were targeted by cyberattacks over the weekend, with hackers sending fake warnings to users, including false claims of dangerously high nuclear radiation levels in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, according to a report.

Ukraine's air raid alert channel said in a Telegram post late Sunday, as per AP, that “unauthorized parties” had interfered with the app's operations, forcing authorities to temporarily suspend the service. It advised users against clicking links contained in suspicious notifications.

The app, which people across Ukraine rely on to receive warnings and seek shelter during Russian missile and drone attacks, was restored overnight, authorities were quoted as saying by the news agency.

The fake alerts reportedly included claims of high nuclear radiation levels, a chemical threat and public disturbances in Kyiv. They were written in English and contained spelling and grammatical errors, alongside messages mixing Russian and Ukrainian, AP reported.

One of the false notifications referred to the hacking group Hitcore. Russian Telegram channel Mash, which has links to the country's security services, said it had contacted representatives of the group, who claimed responsibility for the attack, the news outlet said. AP stated that the claim could not be independently verified.

Ukraine's state-run Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the breach and urged residents to follow emergency updates through official social media channels and rely on physical alerts while the app was being restored.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine's air force command, said the incident had not affected the country's security or defence operations, as the app operates separately from military command systems.

Speaking to Ukrainian television channel 1+1, Ihnat said the air force continued to communicate real-time threat information through independent channels, including popular social media platforms.

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Russia's emergency ministry app also targeted In a separate incident, Russian officials said on Monday that hackers had gained access to the Russian Emergency Ministry's mobile application and sent fake emergency alerts to users.

The ministry did not identify those responsible for the attack. It said the broader public warning system remained operational and that the mobile app was only a supplementary service.

Emergency information continued to be disseminated through SMS messages, media broadcasts, municipal sirens and loudspeakers, officials said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian government agencies were under constant threat from cyberattacks, including an increasing number involving artificial intelligence.

“All government bodies must take steps to improve the cybersecurity of our digital resources,” Peskov said.

Limited ceasefire ends in Ukraine's Kherson region Separately, Ukrainian authorities reported multiple Russian drone attacks in the war-divided Kherson region early Monday, hours after a temporary humanitarian ceasefire expired.

The localised ceasefire ended at midnight at the start of Monday. It had been linked to a humanitarian aid operation in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky.

The truce began on October 27 and was described by AP as the most significant pause in fighting between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago.

The White House said US First Lady Melania Trump had helped broker the limited ceasefire. Civilian negotiators from Russia and Ukraine also contributed to the arrangement, which enabled residents trapped in Oleshky to be evacuated in a rare joint operation that concluded on Saturday.

An estimated 2,000 civilians were in Oleshky when the temporary truce came into effect. They were given the option of evacuating to territory controlled by either Ukraine or Russia, or remaining in the city with replenished food and medical supplies.

Authorities withheld the exact number of people evacuated, citing concerns for the safety of those who remained in the city.

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