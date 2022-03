Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine are stepping up, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress over the weekend, while high-level U.S. officials are talking to European and Chinese counterparts.

There's been no let up in violence, however, with Russian missiles hitting a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday and bombardments continuing around country.

MILITARY

Kyiv authorities said they were stockpiling two weeks worth of essential food items for the 2 million people who have not yet fled the capital.

Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people were killed. Ukraine's forces counter-attacked in Mykolayiv and the eastern Kharkiv region, an Interior Ministry official said.

DIPLOMACY

Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet of progress in their talks on the war, suggesting there could be positive results within days. The Kremlin said the two sides would hold talks on Monday by video link.

Ukraine's foreign minister and the U.S. secretary of state said they agreed more action is needed to stop Russian aggression. Moscow is intent on "destroying" its neighbour, a U.S. official said.* President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron underscored in a call on Sunday their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine.

PLIGHT OF CIVILIANS

The city council in the besieged port of Mariupol said 2,187 residents had been killed there since the start of the invasion. The city is running out of food and water, and aid convoy failed again to reach the city due to Russian shelling, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said

U.S. JOURNALIST KILLED

An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine's Kyiv region and another journalist was wounded, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov said.

REFUGEES

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR reported that nearly 2.7 million people had fled Ukraine as of Saturday, nearly 1.7 million of them heading to Poland.

ECONOMY

Russia asked China for military equipment after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, several U.S. officials said. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sanctions.

Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks.

QUOTES

"The most important thing is we're still alive," Leonid Benzalo, an officer in the Ukrainian medical reserve, told Reuters after escaping with other soldiers from a Russian missile attack on Yavoriv base. "We are going through the worst ordeal in our history. In our lives," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late night video speech. "We protect the most precious thing we have. We must hold on. We must fight. And we will win. I know that. I believe in that."

Will continue negotiating with Russia: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will continue negotiating with Russia and is waiting for a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for a meeting with Putin. But so far, his requests have gone unanswered by the Kremlin. Zelenskyy said Sunday during his nightly address to the nation that his delegation has a “clear task" to do everything to ensure a meeting between the two presidents.

Russia Says Half of Foreign Reserves Frozen

Russia has lost access to almost half of its foreign exchange reserves, according to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. The U.S., European Union and U.K. have imposed sanctions on Russia’s central bank over the Ukraine invasion.

Gazprom Says Transit Via Ukraine Continues

Russian natural gas supplies to Europe are continuing as usual, Tass reported Sunday, citing Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov.

The gas export monopoly is shipping gas via Ukraine and paying transit fees to the country, even after the Russian invasion began over two weeks ago.

