Ukraine, Russia trade charges over shelling in Zaporizhzhia; Zelenskiy says ‘cannot leave our people…’1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Ukraine and Russia blame each other for recent shelling in Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine claims Russia injured civilians, while Russia accuses Ukraine of destroying a school.
Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the shelling of Zaporizhia. Zaporizhzhia is a region in southern Ukraine that Russia tried to annex last year, but doesn't control in its entirety. Ukraine still controls the region's capital, the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×