Ukraine, Russia trade charges over shelling in Zaporizhzhia; Zelenskiy says 'cannot leave our people…'
Ukraine, Russia trade charges over shelling in Zaporizhzhia; Zelenskiy says ‘cannot leave our people…’

 16 Jul 2023

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for recent shelling in Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine claims Russia injured civilians, while Russia accuses Ukraine of destroying a school.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a Partyzan small multiple rocket launch system toward Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)Premium
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Partyzan small multiple rocket launch system toward Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the shelling of Zaporizhia. Zaporizhzhia is a region in southern Ukraine that Russia tried to annex last year, but doesn't control in its entirety. Ukraine still controls the region's capital, the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine's presidential administration on Saturday blamed Russia for injuring three civilians in a village in Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, Russian-backed officials claimed that Kyiv's forces had destroyed a school in the region.

Also Read: Biden says Putin has 'already lost' Ukraine war

In a message on Telegram, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, accused the Russians of shelling the village of Stepnohirske using several rocket launchers and hitting an administrative building. Yermak claimed that three civilians, two men and a woman, had been wounded in the latest Russian attacks.

The secretary of the city council, Anatoliy Kurtiev, also accused Russia in a Telegram message of shelling the city of Zaporizhzhia and damaging at least 16 buildings in the region.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia, accused Ukrainian forces of destroying a school in the village of Stulneve and noted that his air defence forces had intercepted a drone over the town of Tokmak.

Also Read: 'India's stand transparent, consistent,' affirms PM Modi on Ukraine war

Russia's defence ministry also said that it had destroyed a number of Ukrainian weapon depots in the Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday while Ukrainians said that Moscow is trying to stop their advance in the area by shelling the area heavily. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed once again to liberate his country from Russian occupation on Saturday, he said, “We cannot leave any of our people, any towns and villages under Russian occupation..Wherever the Russian occupation continues, violence and humiliation of people reign."

(With inputs from Reuters)

