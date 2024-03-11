Ukraine rejects Pope Francis's call for dialogue with Russia
Ukraine rejects Pope's call for negotiations with Russia, with President Zelenskiy criticizing virtual mediation. Foreign Minister Kuleba emphasizes standing on the side of good and references the Ukrainian national flag.
Ukraine on Sunday rebuffed Pope Francis's call to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the pontiff was engaging in "virtual mediation" and his foreign minister saying Kyiv would never capitulate.
