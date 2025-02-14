Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ’ready to talk’ with Russia, but with a condition

Once Kyiv reached a common position with the United States and Europe on how to end the three-year war, Ukraine is ready for direct talks with Russia, AFP quoted President Volodymyr Zelensky as saying on Friday.

Zelensky mentioned that US President Donald Trump had not finalised his plan for how he wants to end the conflict, even after two days of having phone calls with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are ready for any conversations with America and our allies," AFP quoted Zelensky as saying.

Advertisement

"If they provide us with specific answers to specific requests from us and a common understanding of the dangerous Putin, then, with our unified understanding, we will be ready to talk with the Russians," he added.

Currently, Zelensky is in Munich where he will hold talks with US Vice President JD Vance.

Earlier, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Vance said Washington had "military leverage" it could use against Russia and that he backed Ukraine's "sovereign independence".

Reacting to Vance's comments, Zelensky said, "His signals were strong, we are grateful for that."

Advertisement

Donald Trump's desire for a swift end to the war, his lengthy phone call to Putin and his repeated criticism of aid to Ukraine have triggered concern in Kyiv that it could be forced to accept peace on Moscow's terms.

But the US leader has not yet outlined the terms for a possible agreement.

"I don't see that the US has a plan ready," Zelensky said on Friday.

'Meaningful conversation' Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on X that he had a "meaningful conversation" with US President Donald Trump regarding opportunities to achieve peace in his country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has emphasized that their detailed discussions on how both nations can collaborate at the team level to move toward ending the ongoing war.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump shared details of his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy reaffirmed that "no one wants peace more than Ukraine."

Zelenskyy concluded by stating that he and Trump agreed to maintain further contact and plan upcoming meetings. "Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done," he wrote.

Advertisement