Ukraine-Russia war, warning for Indian students: Jaishankar outlines key points of discussion at Modi-Zelensky meet

PM Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky during a landmark visit. Discussions focused on bilateral relations, trade, economic issues, and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. Modi called for practical engagement to ensure peace.

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Ukraine-Russia war, warning for Indian students: Jaishankar outlines key points of discussion at Modi-Zelensky meet
Ukraine-Russia war, warning for Indian students: Jaishankar outlines key points of discussion at Modi-Zelensky meet(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with his Ukrainian counterpart during a ‘landmark’ visit amid the ongoing war with Russia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said a significant part of the discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky was “devoted to bilateral ties” and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

“PM arrived by a special train in the morning and he was received by the First Deputy Foreign Minister at the Kyiv railway station. He met the Indian community... His last engagement is going on right now, which is that he's meeting Ukrainian students who are studying Hindi,” Jaishankar recounted on Friday evening. 

India-Ukraine ties
“This is a landmark visit. Significant part of discussions between PM Modi and President Zelensky was devoted to our bilateral relations. There were discussions on trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agricurture and education. Modi and Zelenskyy tasked inter-governmental commission to specifically focus on rebuilding trade and economic relations,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Ukraine war
The discussions between Modi and Zelensky also focused extensively to the ongoing war with Russia. Jaishankar said the Indian PM had called for “practical engagement between all stakeholders” to create innovative solutions and ensure peace in the region. Modi also reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

Warning for students
Jaishankar voiced hope for a speedy return to normalcy in Ukraine and urged Indian students in the area to exercise caution.

 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldUkraine-Russia war, warning for Indian students: Jaishankar outlines key points of discussion at Modi-Zelensky meet

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue