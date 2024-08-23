PM Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky during a landmark visit. Discussions focused on bilateral relations, trade, economic issues, and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. Modi called for practical engagement to ensure peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with his Ukrainian counterpart during a ‘landmark’ visit amid the ongoing war with Russia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said a significant part of the discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky was “devoted to bilateral ties" and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“PM arrived by a special train in the morning and he was received by the First Deputy Foreign Minister at the Kyiv railway station. He met the Indian community... His last engagement is going on right now, which is that he's meeting Ukrainian students who are studying Hindi," Jaishankar recounted on Friday evening.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply India-Ukraine ties“This is a landmark visit. Significant part of discussions between PM Modi and President Zelensky was devoted to our bilateral relations. There were discussions on trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agricurture and education. Modi and Zelenskyy tasked inter-governmental commission to specifically focus on rebuilding trade and economic relations," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ukraine warThe discussions between Modi and Zelensky also focused extensively to the ongoing war with Russia. Jaishankar said the Indian PM had called for “practical engagement between all stakeholders" to create innovative solutions and ensure peace in the region. Modi also reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

Warning for studentsJaishankar voiced hope for a speedy return to normalcy in Ukraine and urged Indian students in the area to exercise caution.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}