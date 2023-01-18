Ukraine says 17 killed in helicopter crash, including interior minister

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, Ukrainian authorities said.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.
The helicopter came down near a nursery in the town of Brovary on the capital's eastern outskirts. Two children were among the dead and 10 were in hospital, officials said.
In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.
Officials gave no immediate account of the cause of the crash and there was no immediate comment from Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February.
National police chief Ihor Klymenko said Monastyrsky had been killed along with his deputy and other senior ministry officials.
"There were children and...staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy. Everyone has now been evacuated. There are casualties," Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.
Medics and police were working at the scene.
The scene of the crash in the town of Brovary is located some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv.
Reuters journalists at the scene saw several dead bodies draped in foil blankets in a courtyard near the building damaged by the crash.
Videos shared on social media showed a burning building and people could be heard screaming. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the footage.
"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram.
A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children.
Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow's invasion until Russia's troops withdrew in early April.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24 last year.
