The Ukrainian authorities informed on Friday that they found a mass grave containing 440 bodies in Izium, a northeastern city recaptured from Russian forces. The Ukrainian authorities have called it proof of war crimes carried out by the invaders in territory they had occupied for months, according to Reuters report. Additionally, Ukraine said on Friday it had discovered at least 10 locations in territory recaptured from Russian forces in the east of the country that had been used for torture, according to AFP report. Ukrainian authorities were expected to begin recovering bodies on Friday from a newly found mass burial site in a forest recaptured from Russian forces, a delicate task that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said would help show the world "what the Russian occupation has led to," AP reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}