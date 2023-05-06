Ukraine says it downed hypersonic Russian Kinzhal missile for the first time with US air defence system3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the attacks that Russia stepped up in October ahead of winter
Ukrainian air defences shot down a Russian hypersonic missile for the first time during an attack on the capital Kyiv this week, the Air Force said on Saturday, in a potentially major setback for the Kremlin's campaign of long-range air strikes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×