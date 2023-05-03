Ukraine says it has nothing to do with Kremlin drone attack1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Ukraine said that such actions achieved nothing for Kyiv on the battlefield and would only provoke Russia to take more radical action
A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Wednesday that Kyiv had nothing to do with any drone attack on the Kremlin, and that such actions achieved nothing for Kyiv on the battlefield and would only provoke Russia to take more radical action.
