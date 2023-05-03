Home / News / World /  Ukraine says it has nothing to do with Kremlin drone attack
A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Wednesday that Kyiv had nothing to do with any drone attack on the Kremlin, and that such actions achieved nothing for Kyiv on the battlefield and would only provoke Russia to take more radical action.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments sent to Reuters that the allegation that Kyiv was behind the attack, and Russia's arrest of alleged Ukrainian saboteurs, could indicate Moscow was preparing for a large-scale "terrorist" attack against Ukraine in coming days.

Russia said on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin also said that the Russian military and security forces disabled the drones that attempted a strike to kill Vladimir Putin.

The alleged assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin has been decried as a “terrorist act". No casualty has been reported as the drones were disabled before "they could strike", Russia said.

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged. Meanwhile, no evidence has been presented over the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on Russian social media on Wednesday appeared to show a plume of smoke over Moscow's Kremlin, after what the presidential administration said was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at President Vladimir Putin, who has a residence in the walled complex.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

