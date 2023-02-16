Ukraine says it shot down 6 Russian balloons spotted over Kyiv
- Ukraine's neighbour Moldova, which has reported Russian missile intrusions into its airspace several times in recent months, also reported an unidentified Russian object over its territory
Six Russian balloons were spotted over Kyiv and most were shot down after being engaged by air defences, the Ukrainian capital's military administration said on Wednesday.
