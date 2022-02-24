Ukraine says 50 Russian troops killed, 4 tanks destroyed: 5 latest updates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.
Here are the 5 latest updates of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:
- A Ukrainian presidential adviser says that Russian forces have launched an attack on Ukraine from the north, east and south. The adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said “the Ukrainian military is fighting hard."
- Another adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has targeted air bases and various other military infrastructure.
- An explosion has been reported at the airport in Mariupol, the second largest city in the Donetsk region in Eastern Ukraine.
- The Russian troops have moved up to 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) deep into the Ukrainian territory in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, and, possibly in other areas.
- Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine today. President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen."
