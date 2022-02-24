Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Ukraine says 50 Russian troops killed, 4 tanks destroyed: 5 latest updates

Ukraine says 50 Russian troops killed, 4 tanks destroyed: 5 latest updates

Heavy traffic is seen on a road heading out of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as Russian military operation begins, in Ukraine.
1 min read . 03:22 PM IST Livemint

  • ‘Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth,’ the armed forces general staff said on Twitter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ukraine's military command said on Thursday that the government forces had killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

Ukraine's military has also said that it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near the eastern city of Kharkiv.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Here are the 5 latest updates of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

- A Ukrainian presidential adviser says that Russian forces have launched an attack on Ukraine from the north, east and south. The adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said “the Ukrainian military is fighting hard."

- Another adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has targeted air bases and various other military infrastructure.

- An explosion has been reported at the airport in Mariupol, the second largest city in the Donetsk region in Eastern Ukraine.

- The Russian troops have moved up to 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) deep into the Ukrainian territory in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, and, possibly in other areas.

- Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine today. President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen."

