Ukraine Says Passenger Train Headed to Warsaw Hit by Drone

The locomotive of a passenger train traveling from Kyiv to Warsaw was hit by a Russian drone just kilometers from the Polish border on Sunday morning, Ukraine’s foreign minister said, as Moscow’s airstrikes push closer to NATO territory.

“This is Putin’s terror ‘knocking’ directly on the doors of the EU and NATO,” Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X, calling for Europe to increase sanctions against Russia.

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Ukraine’s state railway operator confirmed a strike on a train in Volyn, about two kilometers from the Ukraine-Poland border in northwestern Ukraine. Russian authorities haven’t yet commented.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said there was no violation of the border but called the incident “escalation” by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The drones involved in the incident were Geran-5 jet-powered drones, Polish authorities said.

Kremlin forces “struck a passenger train locomotive,” the railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram. “The monitoring group warned the train crew about the threat in advance, thanks to which no one was injured.”

The train, which had 208 people aboard, will continue on to Poland after a delay at the border of about six hours, the Polish railways said.

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Ukrzaliznytsia said Sunday’s strike was the second this weekend. Sybiha late Saturday posted images of railway facilities struck in Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine and Fastiv, southwest of Kyiv.

“Unable to achieve its goals on the battlefield, Russia attempts to make the entire territory of Ukraine a battlefield and turns to systematic attacks against civilians, trains, and the infrastructure that keeps the country moving,” he said.

Images on social media also showed a large fire at a gasoline filling station close to the border crossing between Yahodyn in Ukraine and Dorohusk in Poland.

Margus Tsahkna, Estonia’s foreign affairs minister, said on X that members of his team had been “stuck at this very border crossing, unable to leave Ukraine because of the Russian drone threat.”

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Separately on Sunday, Vilnius airport was shut down for a time as NATO scrambled fighter jets in response to a possible drone sighting in Lithuanian airspace, Reuters reported.

With assistance from Konrad Krasuski.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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