Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

Russia has said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger.



“It's a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn't know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn't want further NATO expansion," Zelenskyy said late Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.

He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees.

Ukrainians will vote on any proposed compromises with Russia, President Zelenskiy said in a televised interview.

Zelenskiy also said that if NATO membership isn’t possible, Ukraine may consider security guarantees from NATO members “who unfortunately cannot guarantee 100% membership for us, but are prepared to do what the alliance would have to do if we were a member. This would be an ideal compromise."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there cannot be any "denazification" in the agreement with Russia, reported Ukraine-based media outlet, The Kyiv Independent.

"When a country that is treading in the footsteps of the Nazi is accusing us of being Nazi - we can't accept that," the media outlet quoted him as saying during an interview to Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster.

