Ukraine says SpaceX’s Starlink curbs without warning hamper drone strikes on Russia: What we know

Ukraine has said restrictions imposed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX on some Starlink satellite internet services have disrupted military drone operations, with frontline units reporting communication failures during missions, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian officials.

The restrictions, introduced without prior warning to Ukrainian forces, affected the satellite internet terminals used to guide combat drones, particularly during operations in Russian-occupied parts of southern and eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement

“Our defence forces did not receive a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions,” Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote on Telegram.

The development comes days after US President Donald Trump threatened Ukraine over its long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, as Washington has increased pressure on Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Starlink curbs affect Ukraine’s combat drone operations Beskrestnov said SpaceX had restricted the operation of its military-grade Starlink service at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour (160 km/h).

The restrictions have affected Ukrainian forces’ ability to control drones, which rely on Starlink’s satellite internet connectivity for communications during military operations.

Ukraine’s 7th Rapid Reaction Corps, deployed in the country’s southeast, said the disruption had forced units to cancel some missions.

Advertisement

“According to our observations, during flights, the connection could drop for 10–20 seconds at speeds of just 110–120 km/h. The drones kept moving, but these interruptions made them harder to control,” the corps said in a statement to Reuters.

Ukraine’s defence ministry also said the restrictions had significantly complicated military logistics and certain drone operations, according to the news agency.

Why Starlink is critical to Ukraine’s military Since its deployment over Ukraine in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Starlink has become a crucial component of the country’s battlefield communications.

Ukrainian military units use the satellite internet service to communicate with one another, coordinate operations and maintain connectivity in areas where conventional communications infrastructure has been damaged or disrupted.

Advertisement

Starlink’s resistance to electronic signal jamming has also made it important for operating long-range attack drones and larger hexacopters used to deliver supplies to frontline troops.

The technology has played a particularly significant role in Ukraine’s drone campaign against Russian military logistics in occupied southern and eastern territories. These operations have targeted supply routes and other infrastructure supporting Russian forces.

However, the latest restrictions have raised concerns about the vulnerability of Ukraine’s military operations to changes in access to a privately operated satellite communications network.

Restrictions come amid mounting US pressure on Kyiv The reasons behind SpaceX’s decision to restrict some Starlink services were not immediately clear. However, the move comes as Washington steps up pressure on Kyiv to stop its long-range attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Advertisement

Starlink does not operate inside Russia, and Ukrainian drones targeting Russia’s oil industry use alternative communication methods, Reuters reported.

The reported restrictions also come amid concerns in Kyiv over the availability of advance warnings from its allies about Russian missile attacks. Ukraine has said it did not receive the usual advance warning about some recent missile strikes on its capital.

With inputs from Reuters.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.