Ukraine secures G7 security commitments, yet NATO membership remains elusive

Ukraine secures G7 security commitments, yet NATO membership remains elusive6 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for new commitments of weapons and ammunition to combat Russia's invasion, as well as longer-term security assurances from Western nations.
