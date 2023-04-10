Ukraine wants India to play a bigger role in resolving the war triggered by Russia’s attack on its territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova told CNBC TV18 in an interview on the first day of her four-day visit to the South Asian country.

India should play a greater role in ‘global and Ukrainian issue,’ Dzhaparova said. Russia’s war in Ukraine impacts the world and should not be viewed as a European issue, she said.

Ukraine looks forward to welcoming India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyiv, and expects to be invited to the G-20, which India currently heads, the minister said.

India has so far chosen to be neutral. The South Asian nation has supported calls for a cease-fire and a diplomatic solution to the war, but has abstained at the United Nations on votes condemning Russia’s invasion. It has also continued purchasing cheap Russian oil.

During her visit Dzhaparova will meet her counterpart in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will also address a seminar in the capital.