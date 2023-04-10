Ukraine seeks bigger India role to resolve war with Russia1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 09:25 PM IST
India should play a greater role in ‘global and Ukrainian issue,’ Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said. Russia’s war in Ukraine impacts the world and should not be viewed as a European issue, she added
Ukraine wants India to play a bigger role in resolving the war triggered by Russia’s attack on its territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova told CNBC TV18 in an interview on the first day of her four-day visit to the South Asian country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×