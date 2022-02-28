Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends

As the discussions wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv, though no details were immediately known. Russian troops, who are attacking Ukraine on multiple fronts, were advancing slowly on the capital city of 3 nearly million people and were about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the city center, according to a senior U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments.

