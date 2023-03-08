Ukraine seeks to reassure US lawmakers over graft

Ukraine seeks to reassure US lawmakers over graft5 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 09:18 PM IST
- Renewed concerns over corruption in Ukraine are adding to calls in Congress for tighter controls over financial and military assistance.
KYIV, Ukraine—A year into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko is steadily gathering enough financial aid from the U.S. and other international allies to ensure the Ukrainian state can keep functioning. His new challenge is to assuage doubts about the country’s history of corruption.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×