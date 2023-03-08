Ukraine seeks to reassure US lawmakers over graft

Republican members of the House of Representatives oversight committee wrote to the Biden administration in late February demanding more information on how U.S. taxpayer aid to Ukraine is monitored. “It is critical that government agencies administering these funds ensure they are used for their intended purposes to prevent and reduce the risk of waste, fraud, and abuse," the letter said. The administration’s assurances that the aid wasn’t falling prey to corruption sat uneasily with recent revelations of corruption in Ukraine, the lawmakers said.

