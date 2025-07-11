Ukraine spy chief claims North Korea supplying 40% of Russia’s ammunition for war

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has claimed that North Korea is now supplying as much as 40 per cent of Russia’s ammunition for the war in Ukraine.

This deepening partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow involves the exchange of ballistic missiles and artillery systems from North Korea in return for money and technology from Russia.

Deepening Russia-North Korea alliance Bloomberg reported that military ties between Russia and North Korea have intensified since President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in June last year.

The alliance has reportedly led to North Korea sending thousands of troops and millions of artillery rounds to assist Putin's army in pushing Ukrainian forces out of territory they’d seized in Russia’s Kursk region.

Kim has also vowed to back Russia “unconditionally” in the war, the news agency reported.

US support for Ukraine Amidst these developments, US President Donald Trump has ordered a resumption of weapons supplies to Ukraine, including vital air defences.

He accused Putin of “killing too many people” and said the Russian leader’s engagement with the US calls for a truce was “meaningless.”

Budanov expressed confidence in continued US support and potential for additional air-defence systems.

During talks of a ceasefire, Putin told Trump in a phone call last week that Russia “will not back down” on its war aims.

Hopes of a ceasefire Budanov said a ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible and well before the end of this year, weighing the chances, “Is it realistic to do so - yes. Is it difficult - no,” he said.

He also emphasised that “It takes at least three sides - Ukraine, Russia and the US. And we will get to this position.”

Russia has already attacked Ukraine with record numbers of drones in recent weeks. It launched 728 drones on 9 July, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

In view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United Nations noted that June saw the highest monthly civilian casualties in three years, with 232 people killed and 1,343 injured.

“Civilians across Ukraine are facing levels of suffering we have not seen in over three years,” Danielle Bell, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said Thursday.

“The surge in long-range missile and drone strikes across the country has brought even more death and destruction.”

However, Budanov remains hopeful; he has decided to remain in his post until the war ends. “Now, my dream is to stop this war,” Bloomberg reported.