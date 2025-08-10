Ukraine Strikes ‘Industrial’ Facility in Russia’s Saratov Region

Ukrainian drones struck an “industrial enterprise” in the Saratov region of southwest Russia overnight, the local governor said, causing temporary flight delays and killing at least one person on the vicinity.

The target was the large Saratov oil refinery according to Ukrainian media and Russian Telegram channels, in what would be the latest strike on a major Russian refining enterprise.

Videos posted on Russian social media showed fires and clouds of black smoke in the area of what was said to be the Rosneft PJSC-operated refinery.

The incident can’t be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials haven’t commented. Rosneft didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on Sunday sent via WhatsApp.

Governor Roman Busargin, in a Telegram post, confirmed damage to an unspecified “industrial enterprise” near the Volga River, and said emergency services were on site. Flight restrictions were imposed and later lifted at Saratov airport, Interfax reported, citing the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

The Saratov refinery, about 530 miles southeast of Moscow, has a design processing capacity of about 140,000 barrels of crude a day.

With the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine almost halfway through its fourth year, Kyiv’s forces have recently stepped up hits on Russia’s energy infrastructure in a move to curtail Moscow’s ability to send fuel to the front line and derive revenue from oil sales.

A week ago, Ukraine said it hit the the Ryazan refinery, with a processing capacity of about 340,000 barrels of crude a day, and the Novokuibyshevsk plant in the Samara region, which has a design processing capacity of over 177,000 barrels a day.

The Ryazan facility, one of the country’s largest, has significantly reduced oil intake since Aug. 2, when Ukrainian drones attacked the plant, Bloomberg reported.

Russia’s defense ministry reported intercepting 121 Ukrainian drones overnight. Ukraine said it shot down 80 of some 100 Russian drones. Two people were killed in Russian attack in Kherson region, Ukraine said.

The exchange of fire comes days ahead of a planned meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at brokering an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukraine won’t cede territory to Russia to end the war, and was backed by European leaders pledging continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

