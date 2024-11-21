Ukraine strikes Russia with UK-made missiles for the first time: Report

  • Russia's defense systems intercepted two Storm Shadow missiles, six HIMARS rockets, and 67 drones, according to the Ministry of Defense. Separately, Ukraine accused Russia of firing an ICBM at Dnipro, causing civilian casualties.

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 08:58 PM IST
The Kremlin neither confirmed nor denied the UK-made Storm Shadow missile launch by Ukraine, instead stressing its commitment to preventing nuclear conflict. (Picture - A Storm Shadow / SCALP long-range air-launched cruise missile is pictured displayed at European missile maker MBDA's display stand, on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, south west of London, on July 22, 2024. (Photo by AFP))
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that its air defense systems successfully intercepted two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The missiles, which were part of the ongoing military operations in Ukraine, were downed along with six HIMARS rockets and 67 drones. However, the defense ministry did not specify the exact locations or targets of these intercepts, nor whether the missiles were downed within Russian territory or in Ukraine’s occupied regions.

Despite the Russian ministry's claims, Kremlin refrained from commenting on specific claim that the Storm Shadow missiles were fired from Ukrainian forces, and instead deferred the matter to military officials.

Ukrainian accusations: First Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) attack

Ukraine has accused Russia of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since the invasion began in February 2022. The missile was said to have targeted the city of Dnipro, located in central Ukraine, and damaged critical infrastructure, wounding two civilians. The Ukrainian military identified the missile as being launched from the Astrakhan region of Russia.

This missile attack marks a significant shift in the nature of the conflict. Ukrainian sources suggested that the missile, designed for both conventional and nuclear warheads, was not equipped with a nuclear payload.

Kremlin's response: Avoiding nuclear escalation

In response to the missile claims, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from providing a direct confirmation regarding the ICBM launch, stating he had "nothing to say on this topic." Peskov emphasized Russia's commitment to avoiding nuclear escalation, noting the country’s recent updates to its nuclear doctrine, which now allows for the potential use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states. This move was reportedly framed as a deterrent, aimed at warning the West of the consequences of further intervention.

The recent updates to Russia’s nuclear doctrine have sparked global concerns, given the potential for further military escalation.

Increasing use of long-range missiles

The conflict has witnessed a surge in the use of advanced long-range missile systems by both Russia and Ukraine. Recent developments saw the United States approving the use of its ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) for Ukraine, which had long requested such capabilities to target military infrastructure inside Russia. This move has added fuel to the fire, with both sides intensifying their missile strikes as they compete for dominance in the skies and on the ground.

The downing of the Storm Shadow missiles by Russian air defenses, coupled with Russia's reported use of an ICBM, underscores the increasingly high stakes of this ongoing military confrontation. As both sides continue to employ cutting-edge weapons technology, the conflict remains at a dangerous crossroads, with the potential for further escalation as both countries demonstrate their resolve.

(With Agencies inputs)

