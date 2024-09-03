Ukraine wakes War to Russia but struggles to inflict pain on Putin
Summary
- Ukraine’s mass drone attack on Russia over the weekend was part of a fresh effort by Kyiv to take the war deep inside its invader and regain some initiative in the conflict.
Ukraine’s mass drone attack on Russia over the weekend was part of a fresh effort by Kyiv to take the war deep inside its invader and regain some initiative in the two-and-a-half-year conflict.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more